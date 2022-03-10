Chargers sending pair of draft picks to Bears for Khalil Mack

Compensation update: Chargers are expected to send 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in return for Khalil Mack, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

Acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears will cost the Los Angeles Chargers a Day 2 draft pick in 2022 and a Day 3 draft pick in 2023.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers are sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears for Mack.

The second-round pick is No. 48 overall this year.

Mack, 31, is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. He will return to the AFC West – where he started his career with the Raiders – after four seasons with the Bears.

Mack delivered six sacks in seven games last season. He was a Pro Bowler each of his first three seasons with the Bears.

The Chargers will hope teaming Mack with Joey Bosa on the edge will give the Los Angeles defense a chance to stop all the great quarterbacks in the division, including Patrick Mahomes and newcomer Russell Wilson.

Despite giving up a second-round pick this year, the Chargers still have 10 total picks in the 2022 draft, including picks in the first and third rounds and eight on Day 3.

