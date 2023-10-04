Chargers send J.C. Jackson back to Patriots

Desperate times call for desperate players.

The Patriots, reeling at 1-3 and facing an absence from first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez with a shoulder injury, have brought back embattled cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have traded Jackson to the Patriots. The compensation will be a sixth-round pick to the Chargers, and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots, in 2025.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in 2022. He has been a major disappointment. In Week 3, he was a healthy scratch.

The Chargers paid him $28 million in 2022. He has a guaranteed base salary of $12 million this year. It's unknown at this point whether the Chargers are paying any of the salary in order to facilitate the trade.

L.A. will take a $15 million dead-cap charge in 2024, due to the dumping of the contract.

Jackson spent the first four years of his career with New England. He was undrafted out of Maryland in 2018.