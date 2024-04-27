Chargers select Brenden Rice with No. 225 pick in seventh round

Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, officially has his first NFL destination.

Fortunately for him, he won't have to go far.

The Chargers selected Rice with the No. 225 overall pick in the seventh round.

Rice, 22, finished his collegiate career at USC after two seasons with Colorado. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 honoree in 2023 after registering 45 catches for 791 yards with 12 touchdowns. He led the Trojans in receiving touchdowns last season.

In 45 career college games, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards with 21 touchdowns.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders when Jerry Rice was a receiver for the club from 2002-2003.