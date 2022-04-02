Chargers Scouting Report: Houston CB Marcus Jones

Over the next month, we are going to be taking a look at a handful of draft prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL draft.

With the Chargers having needs at various positions, we will do our best to evaluate the players that we feel fit the team precisely.

Today, I take a look at Houston cornerback Marcus Jones.

Marcus Jones | Houston | #8 | Senior | Enterprise, AL | 5’8” | 174

40-yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Career: 2020 AAC First Team selection as a return specialist after leading the FBS in punt return yards (337). Spent two seasons at Troy before he landed with the Cougars via the transfer portal. Registered 153 tackles (5.0 for loss), nine interceptions, and 31 pass breakups across 44 games. Nine total return touchdowns (28.4 average on kick returns, 14.0 on punt returns).

Red Flags: None

Strengths: Elite speed to pace vertical threats. Express acceleration out of a brisk click and close. Trigger has a turbo-like jolt to it. Reliable tackler who generates an obscene amount of velocity headed into his hits. Contact is a lifestyle for him. Experience at outside corner, slot, and free safety. Desired scrap and feistiness to duel taller opponents. Best when he holds receivers on a tight leash. Finds the ball early in the tracking process and times leaps/catch point rips with impressive precision. Frequently communicates pre-snap observations across the defense. Versatile as a slippery returner whose credentials include a 100-yard game-winner.

Weaknesses: Below average size caps NFL ceiling. Short arms limit the effectiveness and accuracy of his press strikes. Will inevitably lose jump ball battles and be barricaded from the ball by beefier wideouts. Hands tend to get overly active late in the route in response to a loss of leverage. Easily dwarfed by blockers in the run game.

Final Word: An undersized cornerback who battled mismatches in every game he suited up for, Marcus Jones brings natural ball skills and electric speed to his on-field play. At cornerback, Jones is physical, hasty, and hellbent on maintaining his elbow room. However, his vision as a returner, top-end jets, and elusiveness is what will truly entice a handful of teams on Day 3.

Fit Likelihood: Low

Grade: 6th

Film Highlights:

I really like Houston CB Marcus Jones I could see him being a legit slot-CB in the NFL with extensive experience guarding teams WR1 in college. Extremely physical and his size doesn’t limit his ability — 6’3 vs 5’8 here pic.twitter.com/0Op4AC8MeN — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 25, 2022

Big fan of Houston’s Marcus Jones being a potential slot corner target for the #Bears to draft. Look at him pluck this ball, one-handed, with ease for the interception. 👀 Tied for the second-most INTs in the FBS last year (5). pic.twitter.com/9yG3qD8lxC — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) March 31, 2022