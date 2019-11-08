Chargers get on scoreboard on Hunter Henry touchdown

After giving the Raiders 10 points on two interceptions, Philip Rivers finally threw a touchdown pass. His 2-yard toss to Hunter Henry has cut Oakland’s lead to 10-7 with 8:24 remaining until halftime.

It came on the Chargers’ longest drive of the season.

The Chargers drove 77 yards on 16 plays and in 8:14.

It included a fourth-and-one conversion from midfield on a 1-yard run by fullback Derek Watt.

The Chargers have outgained the Raiders 135 to 26, but Erik Harris has 115 yards in interception return yardage, including a 56-yard pick-six.

Rivers’ 12 career interceptions at the Oakland Coliseum are the most by a visiting player at the stadium, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Rivers is 7-of-12 for 57 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.