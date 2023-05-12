Get ready to see plenty of Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

After reaching the postseason for the first time since 2018, Los Angeles is slated to have six standalone games in 2023.

The first will come in Week Six, when the Chargers host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The two teams last played in Los Angeles in 2021, with Dallas coming away with a 20-17 victory.

The Chargers will then host the Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week Eight, marking the first meeting between Herbert and Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The following Monday, the Chargers will face the Jets for their second Monday Night Football appearance in four weeks. That is slated to be the first matchup between Herbert and now-New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In Week 12 — the Sunday after Thanksgiving — the Chargers are slated to host the Ravens for Sunday Night Football.

Then it’s two consecutive standalone appearances toward the end of the season, as the club will make the short trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders for Thursday Night Football in Week 15. And in Week 16, Peacock will exclusively stream the second meeting between Herbert and Josh Allen when the Chargers take on the Bills Saturday, Dec. 23 at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers scheduled for six standalone games in 2023 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk