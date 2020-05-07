Chargers scheduled to open 2020 NFL season at Bengals
The Chargers are scheduled to be in Cincinnati for the debut of the NFL's No. 1 draft selection, quarterback Joe Burrow. They will open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati, the Bengals having selected the Louisiana State product last month.
The Chargers will christen their new home in Inglewood on Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup.
The schedule:
WEEK
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME (PT)
TV
1
Sun., Sept. 13
at Cincinnati Bengals
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 2
2
Sun., Sept. 20
Kansas City Chiefs
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 2
3
Sun., Sept. 27
Carolina Panthers
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 2
4
Sun., Oct. 4
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10:00 a.m.
Ch. 2
5
Mon., Oct. 12
at New Orleans Saints
5:15 p.m.
ESPN
6
Sun., Oct. 18
New York Jets
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 2
7
Sun., Oct. 25
at Miami Dolphins
10:00 a.m.
Ch. 2
8
Sun., Nov. 1
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 2
9
Sun., Nov. 8
Las Vegas Raiders
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 11
10
Sun., Nov. 15
BYE
—
—
11
Sun., Nov. 22
at Denver Broncos
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 2
12
Sun., Nov. 29
at Buffalo Bills
10:00 a.m.
Ch. 2
13
Sun., Dec. 6
New England Patriots
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 2
14
Sun., Dec. 13
Atlanta Falcons
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 11
15
Thurs., Dec. 17
at Las Vegas Raiders
5:20 p.m.
Ch. 11/NFLN/Amazon*†
16
Dec. 26 or 27
Denver Broncos
TBD
TBD
17
Sun., Jan 3
at Kansas City Chiefs
10:00 a.m.
Ch. 2