Chargers scheduled to open 2020 NFL season at Bengals

Jeff Miller
LA Times
Coach Anthony Lynn's Chargers will open the 2020 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. <span class="copyright">(Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)</span>
Coach Anthony Lynn's Chargers will open the 2020 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

The Chargers are scheduled to be in Cincinnati for the debut of the NFL's No. 1 draft selection, quarterback Joe Burrow. They will open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati, the Bengals having selected the Louisiana State product last month.

The Chargers will christen their new home in Inglewood on Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup.

The schedule:

WEEK

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME (PT)

TV

1

Sun., Sept. 13

at Cincinnati Bengals

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 2

2

Sun., Sept. 20

Kansas City Chiefs

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 2

3

Sun., Sept. 27

Carolina Panthers

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 2

4

Sun., Oct. 4

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10:00 a.m.

Ch. 2

5

Mon., Oct. 12

at New Orleans Saints

5:15 p.m.

ESPN

6

Sun., Oct. 18

New York Jets

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 2

7

Sun., Oct. 25

at Miami Dolphins

10:00 a.m.

Ch. 2

8

Sun., Nov. 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 2

9

Sun., Nov. 8

Las Vegas Raiders

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 11

10

Sun., Nov. 15

BYE

11

Sun., Nov. 22

at Denver Broncos

1:05 p.m.

Ch. 2

12

Sun., Nov. 29

at Buffalo Bills

10:00 a.m.

Ch. 2

13

Sun., Dec. 6

New England Patriots

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 2

14

Sun., Dec. 13

Atlanta Falcons

1:25 p.m.

Ch. 11

15

Thurs., Dec. 17

at Las Vegas Raiders

5:20 p.m.

Ch. 11/NFLN/Amazon*†

16

Dec. 26 or 27

Denver Broncos

TBD

TBD

17

Sun., Jan 3

at Kansas City Chiefs

10:00 a.m.

Ch. 2

What to Read Next