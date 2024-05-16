Chargers schedule release video takes jab at Harrison Butker after kicker's comments on women

The Los Angeles Chargers used their 2024 schedule release video to take a jab at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for his recent comments about women.

In a video released Wednesday in the style of the computer game "The Sims," the Chargers announced their opponents for the upcoming NFL season. As shown in the video, the Chargers and the Chiefs will face off twice: first Sept. 29 in Los Angeles, and again on Dec. 8 in Kansas City.

But in a scene at the end of the video, a "Sim" resembling Butker and wearing his jersey number seven appeared to be in the kitchen, cooking a pizza, cleaning a counter and arranging flowers.

This clip references recent comments Butker made as the commencement speaker at Benedictine College, a small Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas. In his May 11 speech, Butker attacked Pride Month and transgender people, the COVID-19 pandemic and also told women to get back in the kitchen.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother. I’m on this stage, and able to be the man I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation," Butker said.

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII.

Butker has played with the Chiefs since 2017 and has won three Super Bowl championships. He holds records for the longest field goal in a Super Bowl and career field goals in the Super Bowl with nine.

The NFL has distanced itself from Butker's comments, noting that the league is "steadfast to our commitment to inclusion." The Chiefs have not publicly commented on Butker.

