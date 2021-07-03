Chargers’ salary cap update as training camp approaches

The Chargers agreed to terms with a handful of players who should be big contributors. Most importantly, aside from Corey Linsley who became the highest-paid center, the team didn’t break the bank to acquire them.

With the exception of first-round pick offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and third-round selections wide receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre’ McKitty, L.A. has all of their rookies signed to deals.

With that being said, L.A. has $19,850,826 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. That is good for the fifth-most in the NFL.

This number will drop after the Bolts ink the three first-year players mentioned to deals. A common curiosity is wondering if the Chargers will sign anymore players.

When looking back to previous years, the chances of general manager Tom Telesco doing so are slim. However, if the team does pull the trigger, they could benefit from additional depth at the safety, running back and defensive tackle positions.