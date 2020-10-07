Chargers-Saints could be played in Indianapolis

As if the NFL didn’t have its hands full with multiple boiling COVID-19 pots, another serious logistical problem has emerged.

Delta became a “major hurricane” on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Saints are preparing to potentially evacuate to Indianapolis on Thursday, according to Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com.

Monday night’s game against the Chargers also could be played in Indianapolis, Duncan reports.

Per Duncan, the team is due to practice on Thursday. After practice, they possibly will take a charter flight to Indianapolis, and stay there at least until Sunday.

The Saints prefer Indy because of team officials are familiar with the city, which hosts the annual Scouting Combine. It’s small (as big cities go) and easy to navigate.

Depending on the path, the timing, and the aftermath of the storm, Monday night’s game also could be played in Indianapolis. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Duncan that the league is monitoring the situation, but that it’s premature to discuss contingency plans for the Chargers-Saints game.

While it’s an inconvenience for the Saints, there’s a thick silver lining in the fact that the Saints may be taking the show on the road: The Saints will have a de facto bubble in Indy, limiting the potential pathways for entry of the virus into the facility.

