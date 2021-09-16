Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. is able to return to practice Thursday

Chargers free safety Derwin James returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday because of a toe inssue. (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant.

He didn’t practice Wednesday because of a toe issue.

But the Chargers continue to be down three defensive starters — cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder), safety Nasir Adderley (groin) and tackle Justin Jones (calf). None of the three practiced, calling into question their availability for Sunday against Dallas.

Also missing practice was starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back/groin). If Bulaga can’t play against the Cowboys, he’s expected to be replaced by Storm Norton.

Kicker Tristan Vizcaino (illness) and edge rusher Kyler Fackrell (knee) were limited.

Defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) has returned to practice in full. He could make his Chargers debut Sunday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.