Chargers safety Alohi Gilman making great strides ahead of sophomore season

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman, the sixth-round pick of the 2020 NFL draft, was primarily a special teamer and didn’t receive playing time on defense until the final weeks of the season.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Gilman is looking to assert himself into a role. Up to this point in the summer, he has made considerable strides under head coach Brandon Staley.

Playing safety with the first team in their dime package at practices, Gilman has looked solid in coverage, which have included an interception and two pass breakups in two-minute drills during 11-on-11.

This past weekend in the preseason opener against the Rams, Gilman had a forced fumble, was to close to picking off a ball and made some plays in the run game.

Gilman’s physical brand of football, instincts and communication skills are all going to pay dividends when he comes onto the field as the second safety to Nasir Adderley when Derwin James plays as the Money backer.

Gilman was always a talented player coming out of Notre Dame, but wasn’t given the opportunity to show his potential last year. Now in a favorable situation, he is a player I expect to be a key defender in the back end.