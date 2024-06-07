Chargers’ running back room categorized as ‘work in progress’ by CBS Sports

The Chargers will have a new-look running back room entering the 2024 season after Austin Ekeler was the main guy the past few seasons.

Newcomers Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins headline the group, which is considered a “work in progress” by CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, who ranked every running back room by tiers.

Here is what Sullivan wrote about Los Angeles’ backs:

The Chargers effectively adopted the Ravens backfield after signing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in free agency. Dobbins has been plagued with injuries throughout his career, including a torn Achilles last season. Meanwhile, Edwards is a sturdy back but doesn’t have a massive ceiling.

I can’t entirely agree with Sullivan’s categorization of the Chargers’ running backs. Edwards is a proven player who is coming off a 13-touchdown season. While Dobbins has spent most of his pro career sidelined by injuries, he is a talented player who I expect to stay on the field and contribute.

Both players are familiar with Greg Roman’s offense, having played in it in Baltimore. Edwards and Dobbins’s talents, complementary skill sets, and familiarity with the system are the perfect recipe for an efficient rushing attack this season.

Also, rookie Kimani Vidal should not be forgotten. Vidal was a productive player at Troy, who possesses the explosiveness, vision, contact balance, lateral agility, and passing game impact to contribute early on in his pro career.

