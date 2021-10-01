Can Chargers run defense get on right track against Raiders?

The Chargers currently boast the seventh-best pass defense, only allowing 201.7 yards per game. Against the run, on the other hand, is where the team has struggled immensely – allowing 170 yards per game, which marks the worst in the NFL.

One of the primary reasons Los Angeles has been susceptible on the ground lies along the defensive line. Interior defenders have not been able to eat up blocks, and with them getting pushed off the ball, massive holes have been created.

A lot of that has to do with the lack of talent in the trenches. However, the team could be getting a boost for this week’s game against the Raiders with the potential return of Justin Jones.

After missing the last two games with a calf issue, Jones returned to practice on Thursday. Before getting hurt, Jones showed flashes in the season opener against Washington, as seen below.

#Chargers DT Justin Jones looked good before leaving the season opener against Washington with an injury. Getting Jones, who was arguably the best interior run defender last year, back would be big for a team that currently ranks dead last in rush defense. pic.twitter.com/PS2k6Mj8nH — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) October 1, 2021

Jones was arguably the team’s best run defender the last two seasons, finishing with 39 run stops combined. He has shown the power to control the point of attack and the body control and quickness to beat single blockers.

Heading into the Monday night matchup, Las Vegas hasn’t been a team to impose defenses on the ground, only averaging 91.3 yards per game. Potentially without running back Joshua Jacobs, their game plan could still be to run the ball more often than usual, with Peyton Barber as the lead guy.

Jones should aid the rush defense, but he will still need assistance from his fellow teammates in order to get that area on the right track. Therefore, the second and third levels need to take proper angles to the football, stay off blockers and be low-man-wins tacklers with stopping power.

If they can minimize the Raiders’ rushing attack, the Chargers have the recipe to neutralize quarterback Derek Carr, just like they did against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes last weekend, holding him to one of the least productive performances of his career.