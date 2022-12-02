Chargers rule Mike Williams out

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss another game.

Williams has been ruled out with an ankle injury for the second straight week. Williams missed two other games before returning in Week 11, but he wound up back on the shelf after catching one pass against the Chiefs in Week 11.

Keenan Allen, Michael Bandy, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, and Joshua Palmer will be the available wideouts this weekend.

The Chargers also ruled center Corey Linsley (concussion) and tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) out for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders.

Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (illness), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (illness) all drew questionable designations on the final injury report of the week.

