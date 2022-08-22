Chargers roster outlook: Seven players battling for clarity on season roles

Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller warms up before a preseason game against the Rams on Aug. 16. Spiller sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Entering the final week of the preseason, the Chargers return to the practice field Monday afternoon.

They’ll work out at their Costa Mesa training facility through Wednesday, before traveling to New Orleans for their finale Friday night.

They are coming off an ugly 32-18 loss that featured a pair of Easton Stick turnovers and Dallas scoring on two kick returns.

The next round of roster cuts — from 85 to 80 players — is due Tuesday. Last week, the Chargers made their mandated personnel moves about 24 hours before the deadline.

With three weeks remaining before the season opener, here’s a look at seven players whose immediate futures are still being sorted out:

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.

Chargers middle linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. is expected to be back up to speed soon coming off ankle surgery. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Because of ankle surgery, Murray could not participate in any on-field work during the offseason program and has yet to practice in training camp. He’s expected to ramp up his activity starting Monday.

Murray opened last season as a starter and was credited with 17 tackles through the first two weeks. He had only 14 more tackles the rest of the way as he missed significant time because of injury.

The Chargers signed Kyle Van Noy and Troy Reeder in free agency to bolster their linebacker depth. Van Noy was appealing in part because he also can play as an edge rusher.

But because of injuries, Van Noy has been lining up exclusively inside to date. Murray’s return could allow the Chargers to exercise Van Noy’s versatility and boost their depth on the edge.

Right tackles Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton

Chargers coach Brandon Staley, left, talks with offensive linemen Storm Norton (74), Trey Pipkins III (79) and Rashawn Slater (70) during practice on June 1. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The only true battle for a starting job in Chargers camp enters its latter stages as Pipkins and Norton continue to pursue the right tackle spot.

Pipkins started the preseason opener and Norton started Saturday, the Chargers splitting the opportunities equally for both throughout the summer.

Against the Cowboys, each played 20 snaps. Pipkins graded out markedly better than Norton, according to Pro Football Focus.

Among the Chargers’ offensive linemen, only rookie right guard Zion Johnson had a better game blocking than Pipkins did, based on PFF’s evaluation.

PFF determined that Norton was one of the Chargers’ three poorest offensive linemen in terms of blocking Saturday.

Running back Isaiah Spiller

Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller runs with the ball during a practice drill on Aug. 18. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

A rookie fourth-round pick, Spiller is competing with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree III to be Austin Ekeler’s primary backup.

After carrying a team-high 10 times for 34 yards in the preseason opener, Spiller had his night Saturday cut short by an ankle injury.

After the game, coach Brandon Staley said the Chargers had yet to determine the severity of the injury, but he did say it “should not be anything serious.”

Still, like most rookies, Spiller needs all the snaps he can get and any time missed will set him back in his bid to be an immediate contributor.

Kelley has started the first two preseason games, suggesting he’s first in line at the moment behind Ekeler.

Safety JT Woods

Chargers safety JT Woods participates in practice drills on Aug. 17. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Chargers drafted Johnson with their first pick in April to be their starter at right guard. He remains on pace to fill that role.

With their second pick, they selected Woods in the third round (at No. 79 overall) with the idea he could provide deep-field help in certain packages, freeing up Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. to move to a more-impactful spot closer to the line of scrimmage.

But Woods has struggled in training camp and in the first two preseason games. Against the Cowboys, he received the Chargers’ fourth-worst tackling grade from PFF, which had him missing two tackles.

He also gave up completions both times he was targeted in pass coverage, according to PFF.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. catches a pass at practice on June 15. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Two of the first Chargers on the field Saturday night for early warmups were Parham and Justin Herbert. Parham caught passes from Herbert mostly from a stationary position.

Coming back from a concussion that ended his 2021 season in Week 15, Parham again is dealing with injury, a hamstring tweak that happened in practice Aug. 6.

He has been slowly increasing his activity of late as the opening game against Las Vegas edges closer. An available Parham would give Herbert his tallest target.

When the Chargers meet the Raiders, Parham will be five weeks removed from injuring his hamstring.

Safety Mark Webb Jr.

Chargers safety Mark Webb follows a play during a 2021 preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Chargers have been high on Webb since drafting him in the seventh round in 2021. Staley often has mentioned how positively Webb was trending during his rookie season until a knee injury ended things for him in November.

Early in camp, he was rotating in with the first team in certain packages, an indication that the Chargers’ defensive coaches, indeed, have trust and belief in Webb.

But now the second-year defensive back is dealing with a calf issue that forced him to miss the game Saturday. Webb also did not play in the Chargers’ first preseason game.

Staley said both Webb and fellow backup safety Alohi Gilman were held out against Dallas in hopes they could return Friday in New Orleans.

The Chargers would love to give a productive Webb a roster spot. But there remains a question about whether he’ll be healthy enough to seize it.

