Chargers make roster moves on Wednesday

The Chargers announced Wednesday that defensive lineman Joe Gaziano was placed on the injured reserve. In correspondence, Los Angeles signed DL Christopher Hinton to the active roster.

Additionally, L.A. signed wide receiver Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to the practice squad.

Gaziano suffered a groin injury in the victory over the Titans. In five games, he logged eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

Hinton has appeared in one game this season in Week 14 against the Dolphins. He was inactive last weekend after being promoted from the practice squad.

Moore caught one of his two targets for five yards through six games this season with the Chargers.

Crawford started his career with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina in 2020. He appeared in one game that season. Crawford spent time on the Giants’ practice squad before being waived.

