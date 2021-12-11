Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 14 vs. Giants

Wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will play against the Giants after being taken off the COVID-19 list.

The Chargers, however, could be without safety Derwin James, who was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury.

James has played in every game after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

The team will already be without wide receiver Keenan Allen, who remains on the COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles elevated wide receiver Jason Moore, safety Ben Deluca, and edge defender Emeke Egbule from the practice squad for depth purposes.

Edge defender Kyler Fackrell was placed on the injured reserve after undergoing a knee procedure.