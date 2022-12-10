Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 14 matchup with Dolphins

The Chargers made some roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday.

Los Angeles signed cornerback Kemon Hall to the active roster from the practice squad. In correspondence, the team placed tight end Richard Rodgers on the injured reserve.

Further, the Bolts promoted safety Raheem Layne and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

With Bryce Callahan out with a groin injury, Hall provides additional depth.

Derwin James will be sidelined with a knee issue. Layne is capable of playing “Money,” a hybrid linebacker-safety role.

Sebastian Joseph-Day will be out with a knee injury, so Hinton is another body along the interior part of the defensive line.

