Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers made a few roster moves ahead of Monday night’s Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Monday. Another nose tackle, Forrest Merrill, was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, as well.

Merrill and Fehoko take the spots of linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive lineman Justin Jones, who were both placed on the injured reserve.

Murray, who was placed on the IR with an ankle injury, will miss the next three games, but he will likely be back as soon as he’s eligible, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones, on the other hand, has been out with a calf injury since he sustained it in the season opener against Washington. The timeline of his return remains to be seen.