Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 7 vs. Seahawks

The Chargers made some roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Seahawks.

Los Angeles has placed running back Joshua Kelley on the injured reserve. In correspondence, wide receiver Michael Bandy was signed to the active roster.

In addition, kicker Taylor Bertolet was elevated from the practice squad. Bertolet will kick in place of Dustin Hopkins, who is out for two to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Kelley will have to miss a minimum of four games, making him eligible to return in Week 12 when the Bolts play the Cardinals. Rookie Isaiah Spiller will be active on Sunday for the first time this season.

Bandy has three catches on four targets for 53 yards this season.

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore and Bandy are the healthy wide receivers heading to tomorrow. Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable and Joshua Palmer (concussion) is out.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire