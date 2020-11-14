Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 10 vs. Dolphins

The Chargers made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.

Los Angeles signed running back Kalen Ballage to the active roster while placing Justin Jackson on the injured reserved. In addition, the team also activated cornerback Quenton Meeks from the practice squad.

When on the field, Jackson has produced positive results. Unfortunately, he has been slowed by a knee injury, which forced him to miss last Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins.

Jackson is eligible to return in Week 13 when L.A. faces the Patriots. There’s a good chance that will be around the same time that Austin Ekeler will be able to return.

Ballage proved his worth in Week 9, rushing 15 times for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers will be without defensive end Joey Bosa, who was ruled out for the second week in a row with a concussion.