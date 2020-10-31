Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 8

The Chargers made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Broncos.

Los Angeles signed running back Troymaine Pope and offensive lineman Cole Toner to the active roster. In addition, the team activated tackle Trey Pipkins from Reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Jason Moore from the practice squad.

To fill Moore’s spot on the practice squad, L.A. signed tight end Matt Sokol.

Coach Anthony Lynn said that there was a chance that Pipkins could still play, despite being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He will start at right tackle if Bryan Bulaga is inactive.

Lynn mentioned that either Toner or Scott Quessenberry will start at right guard since Trai Turner remains out and Ryan Groy was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.