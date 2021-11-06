Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 9 matchup vs. Eagles

The Los Angeles Chargers made a few roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

The moves come after Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. were ruled out, and Alohi Gilman is doubtful.

Furthermore, CB Tevaughn Campbell was added to the injury report with a groin and is now questionable.

If Campbell can’t play, Ryan Smith and Kemon Hall will be the starting outside corners while Chris Harris Jr. starts in the slot.

Ffrench, an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, never appeared in a regular season game with the Chiefs.

Ffrench finished his collegiate career with 156 catches for 1,637 yards and 14 touchdowns in 45 games, while tallying over 600 yards and two touchdowns between punt and kick returns.

Thomas spent three seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Kansas State for his senior campaign, totaling 100 tackles, 11 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Thomas was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns.