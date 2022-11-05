Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 9 matchup with Falcons

The Chargers made some roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Falcons on Sunday.

Los Angeles will be without tight end Donald Parham Jr. for at least another four weeks, as he was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday.

Parham aggravated the same hamstring that forced him to miss two months earlier this season.

In correspondence, L.A. signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the practice squad.

Doss, who was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 5, has spent time with the Falcons, Jets and Giants. In nine career games, Doss has 11 receptions for 133 yards.

In addition to Doss being promoted, the Chargers activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad.

