Chargers roster bubble: Which players helped their cause in preseason Week 2

There’s just one week until all NFL rosters must be cut down to 53 players by 4 PM ET next Tuesday.

Unlike previous seasons, the Chargers haven’t had to make more minor cuts before creating the final roster. Many players have gotten their chance to prove themselves in the preseason. Of course, the practice squad will also be formed in addition to their 53-man roster.

Which players helped themselves the most due to their performances in Week 2 against the Saints? With one preseason game left, let’s look at who impressed.

TE Stone Smartt

Smartt led the team in receptions with four for 32 yards. Smartt leaped in the air for an acrobatic catch on a slight overthrow from Easton Stick. Later in the game, he’d throw a block to get his quarterback into the end zone on a designed run.

It’s probably still tough for Smartt to make the roster with Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, and Tre’ McKitty in front of him. On a pure merit basis, though, Smartt has been the most consistent tight end in preseason action, with Everett not playing. He’s starting to feel like a practice squad lock, even if he doesn’t make the active roster.

RT Zack Bailey

Bailey is a right tackle, as listed on the roster, but he’s been kicking inside this preseason for some reps at right guard. So far, so good. Bailey has easily been one of the best depth linemen through two games.

Bailey has 80+ PFF grades in both pass blocking and run blocking. The South Carolina product allowed just one pressure against the Saints.

Considering that the Austen Pleasants and Foster Sarell experience at the tackle spots hasn’t been much to write home about, I’ll be curious to see if Bailey gets some snaps at his natural position against the Niners on Friday.

CB Tiawan Mullen

Tiawan Mullen had a top-three Chargers’ coverage grade on PFF against the Saints. As far as the preseason goes, he’s been one of LA’s top performers in the secondary. He’s a relentless tackler despite his size.

In Sunday’s game, Mullen had a critical pass breakup on third down and was active as a special teams tackler. With the Chargers already loaded up in the secondary on the main roster, Mullen’s role on the team would primarily have to be on the practice squad. However, there’s an opportunity for him to get that chance, given Kemon Hall’s recent injury and surgery.

WR Keelan Doss

Doss has been the most steady Chargers’ depth wide receiver through two games. Many early preseason hype went to John Hightower in the receiver room as the potential breakout star to make the roster. But when the games have mattered, Doss has been the steadier performer.

Doss has six receptions for 81 yards in his first two preseason contests, 42 of which came against New Orleans on Sunday. The most impressive thing to me was how comfortable Doss looked being used in motion in the Kellen Moore offense. The Chargers did list him higher than Hightower originally on their unofficial depth chart, and it’s certainly played out that way to this point.

Making the roster will depend on the status of Jalen Guyton. Guyton is the sixth receiver if he comes off the PUP list before the season. But Doss is making a name for himself to clinch a practice squad spot or be the placeholder if Guyton is not ready by Week 1.

DT Christopher Hinton

Hinton is making a solid case to be the sixth defensive tackle on the final 53-man roster if tackle Otito Ogbonnia remains on the PUP list. On Sunday, Hinton had a sack, two pressures, and two run stops against New Orleans. He showed excellent hustle on his sack, in particular after knocking down a Saints lineman.

Hinton also played with a similar relentless motor in the first preseason game against the Rams. Assuming Ogbonnia is not ready to start the season, Hinton feels like a quiet lock to make the roster.

WR Terrell Bynum

An outstanding catch in triple coverage on 4th and 23 is certainly one way to endear yourself to both the coaching staff and Chargers fans:

Bynum is competing for one of the practice squad receiver spots, if anything, but he’s had a presence in camp. He and Hightower were both productive at the scrimmage, and he’s been consistent throughout the month.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire