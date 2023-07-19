Chargers rookies report to training camp

In the Chargers’ first sign of life since wrapping up OTAs in June, the team’s rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday in Costa Mesa, CA for their first taste of life in the NFL.

Training camp constitutes the beginning of each franchise’s new campaign around the league. It signals the start of an arduous process by which teams evaluate talent and determine which players will make their final rosters ahead of September’s regular season kickoff.

Here it goes: Rookies for the Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints and Giants report to training camp today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2023

Undrafted rookies will get their chance to prove that they belong in the NFL, which could be especially helpful for the Chargers as they look to find contributors at key positions to fill out their depth chart.

While Los Angeles’ camp technically begins today, veterans won’t report until later in the month and practices won’t be open to the public until July 26th.

Still, this milestone is significant for the Bolts as they look to get the youngest members of their roster acclimated to the fast-paced environment and chaos of the weeks to come.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire