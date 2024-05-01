Chargers rookies get their jersey numbers
The Chargers announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 rookie class on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the first-year players and the numbers they will be sporting:
OT Joe Alt – 76
WR Ladd McConkey – 15
LB Junior Colson – 25
DT Justin Eboigbe – 98
CB Tarheeb Still – 29
CB Cam Hart – 20
RB Kimani Vidal – 30
WR Brenden Rice – 82
WR Cornelius Johnson – 86
babe wake up, rookie numbers just dropped pic.twitter.com/HxKcTOIIjR
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 30, 2024