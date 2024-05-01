Advertisement

Chargers rookies get their jersey numbers

Gavino Borquez

The Chargers announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 rookie class on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the first-year players and the numbers they will be sporting:

  • OT Joe Alt – 76

  • WR Ladd McConkey – 15

  • LB Junior Colson – 25

  • DT Justin Eboigbe – 98

  • CB Tarheeb Still – 29

  • CB Cam Hart – 20

  • RB Kimani Vidal – 30

  • WR Brenden Rice – 82

  • WR Cornelius Johnson – 86

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire