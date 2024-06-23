Chargers rookie Tarheeb Still raises eyebrows in offseason program

The Chargers’ fifth-round pick from Maryland, Tarheeb Still, made his presence known at minicamp practices.

Within the last few practices, Still got an interception off Justin Herbert and two pass breakups against other quarterbacks during full-team drills.

“Tarheeb has, probably in the last three or four practices, made a really, really good jump that you sort of expect a guy to make after being able to digest five or six practices,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “Really happy with the jump he’s made.

“He made a bunch of really nice plays out there the last couple days,” Minter added.

Chargers veterans like Derwin James are also taking note of Still’s ability on defense.

“Tarheeb been making a lot of plays in the slot,” James said.

Still made sure to make the most of his first offseason program, which is no surprise since he was quite the ball hawk when he played at Maryland. He finished his final collegiate season with five picks, which was tied for the fifth-most in the FBS.

Still can play outside or inside, but he is most likely going to play in the slot and compete with Ja’Sir Taylor for the starting job.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire