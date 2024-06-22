Chargers’ rookie receiver Ladd McConkey signs record 2nd-round deal

The Los Angeles Chargers have had quite the headache this offseason when it comes to receiver talent. After losing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams via trade and free agency, the Bolts were left with third-year pro Joshua Palmer and last year’s first-round flop Quentin Johnston. Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, many speculated one of the top receivers would be heading to Los Angeles in the first round, but ultimately new head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first receiver of the class ended up coming in the second round with Georgia standout Ladd McConkey.

lightning ladd we’ve signed draft pick ladd mcconkey → https://t.co/6a2ZIduMDh pic.twitter.com/5efl3dbqMN — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 19, 2024

After a thoroughly impressive minicamp, the Chargers and McConkey put pen to paper, making him the highest-paid 34th overall pick in NFL history, bumping last year’s pick in Sam LaPorta. With the contract out of the way and work just getting started, McConkey could be a sneaky pick for the offensive rookie of the year trophy given the immense opportunity in front of him.

