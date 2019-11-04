Chargers roll past Packers 26-11

There were a lot of Packers fans in the stands for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, but that advantage didn’t help swing things in their team’s favor.

Green Bay got shut out in the first half of the game while picking up 50 net yards of offense and the Chargers never saw their lead drop below two scores on their way to a 26-11 win. That makes two wins in a row for the Chargers, who are now 4-5 and headed to Oakland for a meeting with the Raiders in Week 10.

Bringing the kind of rushing attack they had with them on Sunday would improve their chances of a road win. The Chargers had struggled on the ground in Melvin Gordon‘s first four games back from his holdout, but Gordon had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries on Sunday. Austin Ekeler chipped in 70 yards on 12 carries to give the team its best rushing output of the season.

Philip Rivers was also on his game and ended the day 21-of-28 for 294 yards. His two biggest completions came to Mike Williams, who put up 111 yards on three catches.

The Packers offense didn’t generate any numbers that look quite so nice. They padded their stats a bit after going down 26-3 in the fourth quarter, but the end result was still just 184 yards. All in all, it was a performance that looked like their Week One snoozer and not any of their stronger performances in recent weeks.

They’ll be back in action against the Panthers for a true home game next Sunday and the hope will be that this was just a blip rather than a sign that things have gotten off track for Green Bay.