Chargers to retire Charlie Joiner's No. 18, Kellen Winslow's No. 80

The Chargers will retire the numbers of two Hall of Famers during their Week One game against the Dolphins.

Charlie Joiner's No. 18 jersey and Kellen Winslow's No. 80 jersey will both be retired during a halftime ceremony that will also honor Joiner and Winslow’s coach, Don Coryell, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this month. Hall of Fame Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts will host the ceremony.

“With Coach Coryell finally in Canton where he belongs, new generations of NFL fans are just now learning about the man who forever changed our game,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “I know he felt, however, that none of what he accomplished would have been possible without the trio of Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow – and I know they feel the same way about him to this very day. Charlie and Kellen are two of the greatest offensive weapons to ever set foot on the gridiron, and it’s time for new generations of NFL fans to be made aware of their role in making the modern NFL what it is today. Retiring their numbers is yet another way to ensure they will forever be recognized for their accomplishments to this great game while also uniting them with their quarterback, number 14, in football immortality.”

Joiner and Winslow will be the fifth and sixth Chargers to have their numbers retired. The team has also retired Fouts' 14, Lance Alworth's 19, LaDainian Tomlinson's 21 and Junior Seau's 55.