The Chargers have already made some significant moves this offseason and now they’ve done something that could help them make some more.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Los Angeles has created $9 million worth of cap space by turning $13.5 million of edge rusher Khalil Mack‘s 2022 pay into a signing bonus.

The Chargers officially acquired Mack from the Bears this week with the start of the new league year. The move reunites him with Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley, who was Mack’s position coach with the Bears in 2018.

With quarterback Justin Herbert still on his rookie contract and ineligible for an extension until after the 2022 season, the Chargers are taking advantage of an open championship window by bringing in players like Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson. They also didn’t let receiver Mike Williams hit free agency with a three-year, $60 million deal.

But with all four AFC West teams assembling potential contenders, the Chargers will undoubtedly continue to look for more ways to add talent.

Chargers restructure Khalil Mack’s contract to create cap space originally appeared on Pro Football Talk