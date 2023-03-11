Chargers restructure contracts of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack ahead of free agency

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack restructured their contracts on Saturday, creating a total of $25.99 million in cap space for the Chargers, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Los Angeles converted $22.835 million of Bosa’s base salary to a bonus that nearly cut his cap number to $15.776 million, according to Over the Cap.

Mack’s $21.553 million base salary was converted to a bonus that will be prorated over two seasons and reduced his 2023 cap hit to $16.6 million.

While it’s ideal this year, the Chargers’ cap situation will be tricky next offseason. Mack’s cap hit for 2024 is $38.5 million and Bosa’s is $36.6 million.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams had their contracts restructured earlier this week, which created $14.37 million in space.

L.A. entered the offseason $20.5 million over the salary cap.

Now that they’re cap compliant before the new league year begins this Wednesday, the Chargers’ priority will be re-signing their internal free agents, which is headlined by Drue Tranquill, Trey Pipkins and Morgan Fox.

Additionally, they will need to sign Justin Herbert to a long-term contract extension.

