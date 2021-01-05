Chargers request interviews with 3 head coach candidates

The Chargers fired coach Anthony Lynn on Monday morning and the team is off and running with their search to find his replacement.

Los Angeles has requested interviews with potential head coach candidates. And as of Monday afternoon, the team has put in requests for three possible candidates.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day that L.A. requested to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Hours later, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bolts requested to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Finally, Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver reported that the Chargers requested to interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Both Smith and Eberflus were mentioned in the list of candidates that Los Angeles might consider.

Staley coached the NFL’s top defense during the regular season, as Los Angeles allowed a league-best 18.5 points, 281.9 yards and 190.7 passing yards per game.

It’s expected that Los Angeles will interview 10-12 candidates. Expect plenty more candidates to pop up in the coming days and weeks.