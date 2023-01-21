Chargers request to interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson

For the second time this week, the Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview a Minnesota Vikings coach for their vacant offensive coordinator position. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has been requested to interview by the Chargers.

The Chargers had requested to interview Wes Phillips the Vikings offensive e coordinator earlier this week, but he declined as he preferred to stay in Minnesota on head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff.

Johnson was a quarterback at Texas A&M, where he held numerous records before Kellen Mond, came in and broke them. He had a long professional career across multiple leagues including the NFL and CFL before he got into coaching. He was most notably an offensive quality control coach with the Indianapolis Colts under Frank Reich in 2020 and 2021.

The Chargers continuing to request interviews with Vikings staffers signals that Brandon Staley wants to transition to a Sean McVay-style offense, which would be an excellent fit for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire