Chargers request interview with Raheem Morris

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is proving to be a popular man in this offseason's head coaching searches.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have requested an interview with Morris for their head coaching vacancy. Morris has also received requests from the Panthers and Commanders over the last couple of days.

Morris will be able to interview with teams virtually after the Rams play the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. No in-person interviews with coaches employed by other teams can take place until after the divisional round.

Morris was 17-31 in three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach and he went 4-7 as an interim head coach for the Falcons. He has spent the last three years running the defense for the Rams.