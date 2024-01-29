Chargers reportedly request to interview Eagles' senior offensive assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the Eagles’ coaching staff already in flux, the Chargers have reportedly requested to interview senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady for their vacant offensive coordinator job under Jim Harbaugh.

Brady, 44, officially joined the Eagles’ coaching staff last offseason and was hired with the title of senior offensive assistant. But the Eagles quietly hired him as a consultant during the 2022 season. At the time, Brady’s job was to offer an offensive perspective for then-DC Jonathan Gannon. His role was similar to the one Vic Fangio was playing at the time for Nick Sirianni and the offense.

After the 2022 season, the Eagles gave Brady an official spot on the coaching staff.

It’s very possible that Brady won’t be back in Philly anyway as the Eagles go through coaching changes. They have moved on from both coordinators from the 2023 season and have hired Fangio and Kellen Moore as their new DC and OC. It’s unclear if Brady will be retained either way under Nick Sirianni.

We learned this weekend that QBs coach Alex Tanney has been granted permission to explore other opportunities and there will likely be more changes beyond that as well.

Brady’s connection was clearly with Sirianni and that offense. The staying power of guys like Brady might give us a hint as to Sirianni’s involvement in the offense. Brady was previously the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, taking over for Sirianni after Sirianni was hired as the Eagles’ head coach in 2021. Brady was the Colts’ quarterbacks coach before that.

The coincidence here is that Brady is a candidate for a position that just technically belonged to Moore, who was hired by the Eagles as their new OC this weekend. But with Harbaugh taking over the Chargers, that coaching staff is turning over too.

By the way, the last two times the Eagles hired the Chargers’ offensive coordinator it has worked out with Frank Reich and then Shane Steichen.

Both recently fired former Eagles coordinators — OC Brian Johnson and DC Sean Desai — have gotten interviews for coordinator jobs since their dismissals. Johnson even interviewed for a couple of head coaching jobs.

