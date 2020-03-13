How Chargers reportedly franchise tagging Hunter Henry impacts Patriots

The task of acquiring tight end Hunter Henry just became more difficult for the New England Patriots.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Los Angeles Chargers have franchise tagged Henry, which means he won't become a free agent when the market opens March 18. The list of top-tier tight ends expected to hit free agency already was pretty small.

From NFL Now: The #Chargers franchise tagged TE Hunter Henry, making him (oddly) the highest-paid TE in the NFL for a brief moment. pic.twitter.com/0DARA4yylt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, if the Patriots still want Henry, they would have to work out some kind of trade with the Chargers. Giving up assets to acquire Henry instead of just paying him as a free agent obviously is not the most ideal scenario for the Patriots. Henry also is making around $11 million with the franchise tag, per Rapoport, making him the highest paid tight end in football.

Another potential effect of Henry being franchise tagged is now Austin Hooper -- the top tight end on the free agent market -- has less competition and thus can demand more money in his next contract. If Hooper demands more money and/or years than the Patriots are willing to go, who else could they target?

Here's a list of intriguing free agent tight ends:

The Green Bay Packers released Graham earlier this week. He's not the same elite player he was for many years with the New Orleans Saints, but the 33-year-old can still be a productive player. He tallied 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns for the Packers last season. Eric Ebron is another good option. He set a career high with 13 touchdown catches in 2018, but struggled to regain that form last season with just three touchdowns in 11 games for the Indianapolis Colts.

Story continues

The Patriots reportedly are expected to pursue Ebron when the legal tampering period begins March 16.

Another area for the Patriots to pursue a tight end is the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots have 12 picks, including three in the third round. Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, Purdue's Brycen Hopkins and Washington's Hunter Bryant are the highest-rated tight ends in the 2020 draft class.

Whichever route the Patriots take, it's clear they must upgrade their depth and talent at tight end entering the 2020 season. The Patriots struggled mightily to replace Rob Gronkowski in 2019 after he retired.

How Chargers reportedly franchise tagging Hunter Henry impacts Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston