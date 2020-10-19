Chargers’ report card through bye week, Defense

The start to Chargers’ 2020 season has been littered with games that have went down to the wire. But they’ve been unable to prevail all but one.

Sitting at 1-4, Los Angeles has a lot of reflecting to do and they need to make some changes if they wish to get back to their winning ways.

With that being said, I assess each position group on the defensive side of the ball to see what’s going right and wrong.

Defensive Line: B-

The defensive line was rolling the first couple weeks of the season, generating a ton of pressure on Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. This was all before key members of the defensive line, Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones were placed on the injured reserve, and Joey Bosa was hampered by multiple injuries. The unit has struggled to get home the past three games. The Chargers are 24th in sacks (8) and 27th in adjusted sack rating. They rank middle of the pack in quarterback pressures (22.3%). Even though he was beat up, Bosa has still done what he does best by wreaking havoc, totaling four sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. Uchenna Nwosu has done a fine job filling in for Ingram, both against the pass and run game. Nwosu has shown that he’s capable of being the starting LEO if the team moves on from Ingram after the season. Linval Joseph has been a refreshing addition to the defense, making an impact at rushing the passer and defending the run. Jerry Tillery got off to a hot start, but he has cooled down after being handed a larger role.

Linebackers: B

The Chargers suffered a huge loss to the group in the first game of the season, as the ascending Drue Tranquill sustained a broken ankle and was placed on the injured reserve. The loss to Tranquill led to more playing time for Kyzir White, who leads the team in tackles. However, White has been a liability in coverage. Rookie Kenneth Murray has done a fine job as the man in the middle. Murray still has lapses of being overaggressive which has led to missed tackles here and there, but his speed shows when filling the alley or going sideline to sideline. In coverage, he has shown some promise. Denzel Perryman has been a model of consistency. Not only is he contributing against the run, he’s made some plays in coverage, as well.

Cornerbacks: C

The cornerback position was thought to be one of the stronger areas on the team this season, but the group has produced a mixed bag of results. Casey Hayward has been targeted the most in his career since 2016, and has already allowed double-digit receptions. Michael Davis has made some plays, especially in the run game, but he’s also had a few bad looks in coverage here and there. Chris Harris Jr. has played well, but it has been in a small sample size due to the fact that he’s currently on the injured reserve with a foot injury. The injury led to an increase in Desmond King’s playing time as the starting slot cornerback. From the get go, King didn’t waste time showing why he was worthy of extended snaps, playing with his hair on fire, both in coverage and against the run. The group is getting accustomed to more man coverage looks, which could be the reason for their up and down play.

Safeties: B-

Keep everything in front is the name of the game. The Chargers have been susceptible to explosive plays this season, which have come in critical moments. Rayshawn Jenkins has been reliable when coming downhill as a run defender and blitzer, but he’s been beat a few occasions in coverage. After missing nearly all of last season, Nasir Adderley is coming into his own as the centerfielder. Adderley has had a few lapses here and there, but he’s done some good things both in coverage and against the run. Adderley posted his first career interception last Monday. If only Derwin James was healthy…