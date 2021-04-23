Chargers remain ‘bullish’ on OT Trey Pipkins

The Chargers’ top priority in this year’s draft should be to find a starting left tackle.

But from general manager Tom Telesco’s comments at Friday’s media availability, you would think he’s indicating that player is already on the roster.

Telesco said he has confidence in offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, despite his lack of experience. “We’re bullish on Trey Pipkins.”

Pipkins, the team’s third-round pick of the 2019 NFL draft, has made eight starts. He has shown flashes but he’s still quite a bit away from being relied on in the starting role.

Telesco added that he liked how Pipkins finished the 2020 season.

I wouldn’t buy too much into Telesco’s words. One, he is the last person to tip his hand. Two, head coach Brandon Staley admitted the team has a “hole” at left tackle.

“It’s going to be certainly a position that we need to address before July,” Staley added at his media availability.

Would it be surprising to see Telesco address another position aside from left tackle in the first-round? No.

Telesco was asked what his position of need is at 13. He answered “we draft players not positions, except quarterback.” Basically “best position available.”

However, ’tis the smoke season. I would still put money on Los Angeles drafting a tackle in Round 1.

Only six days until we find out.