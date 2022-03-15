Chargers releasing OT Bryan Bulaga

The Chargers are releasing offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga.

The team will save $10.7 million against the cap by cutting Bulaga.

Bulaga signed a three-year, $30 million contract last year with the hopes of supplying sustainability at the right tackle spot.

However, Bulaga’s first season with the team was cut to 10 games as he dealt with various injuries.

In his second year with Los Angeles, Bulaga played in just two quarters of the season opener after suffering an injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

Bulaga had surgery on his core muscle and never returned to the field, despite starting to work on the practice field in November.

Now, the Chargers’ attention will turn to either signing a veteran or drafting one to compete with Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins for the starting job in 2022.