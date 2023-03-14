Chargers releasing Matt Feiler after agreeing to terms with Trey Pipkins

The Chargers agreed to terms with starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III on a new deal. That was bad news for starting left guard Matt Feiler.

Jamaree Salyer will move inside to left guard, the position the team drafted him to play.

That leaves Feiler as the odd-man out.

The Chargers are releasing Feiler, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. His release will save the Chargers $6.5 million, while taking a $2 million dead cap hit.

Feiler, 30, started 33 of a possible 34 games at left guard the past two seasons with the Chargers.

He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 40 games.

Feiler also has started at right tackle.

