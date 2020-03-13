Chargers release Thomas Davis, Brandon Mebane

Philip Rivers isn’t the only veteran leaving the Chargers this offseason.

The Chargers announced the departure of two other players on Friday. Linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane have been released.

Davis signed with the Chargers last year after spending 14 years with the Panthers. Davis started all 16 games during his lone season in Los Angeles and recorded 112 games and one sack in those appearances.

Mebane spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. He started 13 games during the 2019 season and posted 27 tackles and a sack.

The moves clear $9.5 million in cap space while leaving $4 million in dead money.

