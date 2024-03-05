Chargers release Eric Kendricks

There is another veteran linebacker on the open market.

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that they've released Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks, 32, signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason. He appeared in 15 games with 14 starts, registering 117 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, six passes defensed, and 3.5 sacks.

Los Angeles saves $6.5 million against the cap by releasing Kendricks, who was set to make $5 million in base salary in 2024.

A second-round pick out of UCLA in the 2015 draft, Kendricks spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2019.