Chargers release EDGE Jessie Lemonier

As the Chargers are hard at work to cut their roster from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 1 pm PT, some will be released prior to the deadline, and edge defender Jessie Lemonier is one of them.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Lemonier has been released by Los Angeles.

After signing as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty, Lemonier appeared in six games in 2020. Competing for one of the last spots, he flashed during the preseason, finishing with five quarterback pressures and two sacks.

Now a free agent, Lemonier is a practice squad candidate, but it wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t clear the waiver wire based on his performances that he strung together this summer.