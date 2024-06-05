Chargers release Corey Linsley, who is expected to retire

The Chargers released center Corey Linsley on Wednesday.

Linsley was diagnosed with a non-emergent heart issue during the 2023 season and missed most of it due to it. As a result, he is expected to announce his retirement from football.

Here is the team’s statement from Chargers president of football operations John Spanos:

Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player. The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive and sense of humor all played a role in earning him the ‘C’ on his jersey throughout the entirety of his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey’s an even better person. . . . While he has taken his last snap in the NFL, Corey’s story is far from being written. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter has in store for the Linsleys, and we wish Corey, Anna, Seamus, Killian, Quinn and Ruth all the best moving forward.

Linsley was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. With Green Bay, Linsley was a starter in all 99 career regular-season appearances across seven seasons. He was a 2020 first-team All-Pro selection.

Signed by the Chargers in 2021, Linsley was a key cog on the offensive line. In his first season with the Bolts, he was named to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro selection. Linsley started in 33 games.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire