Chargers’ reasons for optimism vs. Ravens in Week 6

Valentina Martinez
·2 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road, attempting to take down the red-hot Baltimore Ravens and seize full control of the AFC conference before their bye week.

Here are three reasons why the Bolts should be feeling optimistic heading into the Week 6 bout:

A stud signal-caller of their own

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens may have Lamar Jackson, but the Chargers have their own counter. Justin Herbert, who has been lights out in his sophomore season, has 1,576 yards (315.2 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of passes. Herbert has 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Ravens, on the other hand, have struggled to defend the pass this season. Baltimore is allowing 315 passing yards per game (29th) and 8.3 yards per pass (26th).

Recipe to minimize the Ravens' passing attack

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jackson has had success generating explosive plays (passes over 20 yards) this season, as he is third in the league (24). However, head coach Brandon Staley’s defense specializes in limiting the deep passing game. Aside from last weekend’s lackluster performance against the Browns, the defense limited Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, and Derek Carr from being factors, allowing an average of just 237 yards.

Brandon Staley

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

This isn’t your typical Chargers team from years prior. Staley has put Los Angeles in a position to succeed on both sides of the ball and close out games with his aggressive and analytically driven mind. Three of the Bolts’ four victories have resulted from fourth-quarter comebacks this season. With the reasons listed above and Staley’s mentality of spending 60 minutes playing to win, it is hard to count out Los Angeles in this marquee matchup.

