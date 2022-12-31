Chargers’ reasons for optimism vs. Rams

The Chargers and Rams face off in a game people will call the battle for Los Angeles on Sunday. But the Bolts have shown that at least this season, they’re the superior squad in the city.

Here are four reasons to be optimistic about a Chargers win.

Season-enders

While the Chargers’ injury troubles have been well-cataloged this season, the only impact player they continue to miss is Rashawn Slater, who may be able to return for a playoff run with the team. Joey Bosa is back and should play in limited fashion as he works himself back into game shape. Pundits always talk about the playoffs coming down to being healthy at the right time, and the Chargers certainly seem to be trending in that direction. The Rams, meanwhile, are not. Their season is already over, but that’s primarily because injuries to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald have either ended or effectively ended the seasons of the star players. That has left the Rams to fend with Baker Mayfield, Tutu Atwell, and Larrell Murchison in lieu of their big three, which is an awful lot worse. If you haven’t caught a Rams game recently, you’ll be surprised at how different this team looks from the one that won a Super Bowl last year.

First quarter shutdowns

The Rams jumped out in front of the Broncos in the Nathaniel Hackett Christmas Day massacre game thanks largely to a 17-point first quarter that propelled them to a 51-point total. That’s not likely to happen again against the Chargers because the Bolts have shut out their opponent in the first quarter in each of their last four games, the longest streak the franchise has enjoyed since 2011. Brandon Staley’s defense has been humming, from game planning down to execution, and it’s shown in their results. As long as they can continue that on Sunday, they should be able to fend off this patchwork Rams offense.

Turnover prone

Baker Mayfield has only thrown one interception in his three games as the Rams’ starter, but we’ve all seen him before. Mayfield is a known quantity as a fifth-year NFL player, and what we know is twofold: he’s wildly inconsistent and turnover-prone. The inconsistency is essential: so far, Mayfield has played well, middling, and exceptional in that order. Sean McVay’s offense has managed to avoid the disastrous performances that ultimately drove Mayfield out of Cleveland and Carolina. But that performance is likely just part of who he is as a quarterback, and it’s not unreasonable to think it may come this week against a Chargers defense that has forced 21 takeaways this season and at least two in three of their past four games.

Weak secondary

Even Jalen Ramsey has been in somewhat of a slump this season, which has only exacerbated the issues in a young and inexperienced Rams secondary. Injuries have touched the position group as well, with safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Rookies Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant have been on one heck of a rollercoaster ride to start their NFL careers, with Durant playing well as of late. Taylor Rapp still can’t seem to get his eyes in the right place at safety, but the Rams don’t have many more options besides him. All of this combines to form the 20th-best pass defense in the NFL by DVOA. Justin Herbert would certainly like a bounceback game after failing to throw a touchdown pass in either of the last two games. The Rams will certainly provide that opportunity if season-long trends are any indication.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire