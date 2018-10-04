Chargers RB Melvin Gordon happy to see Khalil Mack on Bears: ‘Now I get a break’

The Bears weren't the only team happy to see Khalil Mack traded to Chicago. The other three AFC West teams were relieved to no longer face the Oakland Raiders edge rusher every season, and his dominance for the Bears has only reinforced that feeling.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon expressed his happiness to Sports Illustrated while they spent 24 hours with him for a game day. The Bears' shared a video of it on Twitter.

"I'm so glad we don't have to see [Khalil] Mack," Gordon said. "Now I get a break."

Gordon's relief is a testament to Mack's prowess as a run defender, on top of his elite production as a pass-rusher.

He causes just as many problems for opposing running backs as he does quarterbacks. He has seven tackles in the running game this season, and all seven have constituted a defensive "stop," according to Pro Football Focus.

Jamaal Williams, Rashaad Penny, David Johnson and Peyton Barber have already been through the Mack experience this season, while Dalvin Cook and Kerryon Johnson have yet to feel his wrath in the NFC North this season.

Gordon's thankful the Bears aren't on the schedule this year, and now Packers, Lions and Vikings will get to feel what he had to go through the last three years with the Chargers.